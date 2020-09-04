Swedish government to extend COVID support to companies by 3 months

STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s government will extend the period it gives support to companies with large shortfalls in revenues due to the pandemic outbreak by three months, news agency TT reported on Friday.

“It is extremely important that we save jobs and avoid a surge in unemployment,” Liberal Party leader Nyamko Sabuni was quoted as saying.

The Liberal Party is not part of the government, but backs the minority coalition of the Social Democrats and Greens in budget votes. The budget has to be agreed with her party.

The retrospective financial package, for companies that have lost at least 30% of turnover compared to a year earlier, will now be paid for the months of May, June and July, with the measure announced in the upcoming budget, TT said.