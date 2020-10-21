Sweden keeps Ireland, Baltics on travel red-list

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sweden on Wednesday extended its recommendation not to travel to Ireland and the Baltic states, leaving them among the very few European destinations still on the coronavirus red-list.

The advice against unnecessary travel will remain in place until at least Nov. 4, the government said.

Swedes can now travel freely to most European destinations as the government has successively removed countries from its red-list.

The government has said that the red-list is not based on the number of cases registered in a country, but the risk that Swedish citizens will be quarantined or not be able return home.

Earlier this week, Ireland imposed strict measures to fight a second wave of infections which is sweeping across much of Europe. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Johan Ahlander)