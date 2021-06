FILE PHOTO: A medical worker conducts a rapid test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a Taiwanese resident following an increasing number of locally transmitted cases at Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan reported 511 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 35 cases added to totals for recent days as authorities readjust infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

That was up from the 472 domestic infections reported on Friday.