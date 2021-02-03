Australian Open tuneup matches on Thursday cancelled due to COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter//File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Thursday’s matches at Australian Open tuneup events at Melbourne Park were cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker tested COVID-19 positive, organisers Tennis Australia said.

Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested after a man, who worked his last shift at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne on Friday, returned a positive result on Wednesday.

“We will work with everyone involved to facilitate testing as quickly as possible,” the organisers of the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam said on Twitter.

“There will be no matches at Melbourne Park on Thursday. An update on the schedule for Friday will be announced later today.”