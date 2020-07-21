Tennis-Citi Open in Washington cancelled due to coronavirus disruption

July 21 (Reuters) - The Citi Open in Washington, which was scheduled to restart the men’s ATP Tour after the COVID-19 shutdown, has been cancelled for 2020, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The tournament was set to begin on Aug. 14 and serve as a build-up for the U.S. Open but the organisers said concerns about travel restrictions and recent trends in the coronavirus outbreak had led to the decision to scrap the event.

“After months of tireless work by our team and close collaboration with our many stakeholders, we are heartbroken to announce that we must unfortunately postpone the 52nd Citi Open until the summer of 2021,” the tournament organisers said.

“... There are too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends, that have forced us to make this decision now in fairness to our players, suppliers and partners, so that they can have certainty around their planning.” (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)