Textron suspends production of commercial air transport simulators at Montreal plant

June 18 (Reuters) - Textron Inc said on Thursday it would suspend the production of commercial air transport simulators at its plant in Montreal, Canada, as the coronavirus crisis hits demand.

“There has been a substantial decline in demand and order cancellations for flight simulators in light of the expected long-term impact of the pandemic on the commercial air transportation business,” the company said in a filing.

Textron said it would continue to produce flight simulators for other fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft at its Tampa, Florida factory. (bit.ly/3dbUsMj) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)