BANGKOK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Thailand reported 287 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 10,834 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.

The tally included nine cases imported from abroad, according to the country’s COVID-19 taskforce. Thailand has recorded 67 coronavirus-related fatalities so far. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)