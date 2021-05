May 27 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Thursday 47 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 920 since the pandemic started last year.

The country’s COVID-19 task force also reported 3,323 new coronavirus cases, including 1,219 among prisoners, taking the total number of infections to 141,217. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Editing by Ed Davies)