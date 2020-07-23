Company News
July 23, 2020 / 5:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Transat resumes commercial flights after four months of shutdown

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Transat AT said on Thursday its commercial flights took to the air after being grounded for four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it has started three international flights on the Montreal-Toulouse, Montreal-Paris and Toronto-London routes, and three domestic flights on the Montreal-Toronto, Toronto-Montreal and Toronto-Vancouver routes.

Transat expects its reduced summer schedule of 24 routes to around 20 destinations to be operational by Aug. 2. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below