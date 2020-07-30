U.S. government to launch 'overwhelming' COVID-19 vaccine campaign by November

July 30 (Reuters) - The Trump administration anticipates launching a far-reaching promotions campaign by November to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, contingent on evidence that a successful vaccine will be available roughly by year end, a senior administration official said during a press conference.

The campaign will likely be compressed into a short period of time, around four to six weeks, to eliminate any lag between when Americans are alerted to the vaccine and then they can get vaccinated, the official said. (Reporting by Carl O’Donnell; Editing by Leslie Adler)