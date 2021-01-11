Tunisia reports daily coronavirus record of 3,074 cases

TUNIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia said on Monday it recorded 3,074 new confirmed coronavirus cases, a record since the start of the pandemic, as intensive care units in most public hospitals reached maximum capacity.

Coronavirus cases have been rising fast in Tunisia, which had managed to contain the virus last year. They have now reached 162,350 cases and 5,284 deaths.

Officials said the health situation was very critical and that all options were available. Health authorities will meet on Tuesday to approve more measures.

President Kais Saied called for a partial lockdown in the regions experiencing rapid infection.

Tunisia banned travel among the country’s regions and extended a curfew in October, as it tried to contain a surge of COVID-19 cases.

“The situation is very critical, and we reached a step when doctors now will choose who should be taken in intensive care units”, said Dr. Hichem Aouina, an official at Charles-Nicolle Hospital in the capital, Tunis.

So far, the official date for the start of vaccinations in Tunisia is not known, which reinforces fears of the country’s inability to deal with the pandemic.