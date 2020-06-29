Turkey to extend coronavirus wage supports by a month

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkey will extend a wage support system for one month to continue offsetting fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said cash aid to low-income families would also be extended for a month. He said 18 billion lira ($2.6 billion) had been disbursed so far under the two programmes.

The so-called short labour pay - which partially covers wages of formally-employed workers whose hours are cut - will extend into July. It came into effect in March shortly after the first COVID-19 case was identified in Turkey.

Some officials in tourism and other sectors had said the system should be extended by another three months. ($1 = 6.8545 liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)