Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Coronavirus outbreak on the rise again across Turkey: health minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Cagla Durak

ANKARA (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak in Turkey has shown a nationwide rise again, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, following a recent surge in daily patient numbers.

Speaking to reporters in the northwestern province of Bursa, Koca said 40% of total cases across the country were reported in Istanbul, where cases were five times more than those in the capital Ankara.

A senior official said on Wednesday Turkey was mulling reimposing some measures to stem the resurgence of cases such as stay-home orders for younger and older people or even weekend lockdowns, but will avoid throttling the economic recovery.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler

