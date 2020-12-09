Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 217 - minister

Tourists pose for a souvenir picture in front of the Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 217 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 15,531, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, and added there had been more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases in total.

For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but has reported all cases since Nov. 25. On Wednesday, Koca said the government would publish historical data for all cases starting Thursday.

“Our positive case numbers exceeded 1.5 million. Of these, 550,000 went through a visible sickness,” Koca told a news conference after meeting the government’s coronavirus science council, and added there were 31,712 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours.

(Story refiles to add dropped number in paragraph 3)