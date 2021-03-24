Turkey daily COVID-19 cases near 30,000 - health ministry data

ANKARA, March 24 (Reuters) - Turkey recorded 29,762 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number this year, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, continuing to rise sharply after measures to curb the pandemic were eased earlier this month.

The cumulative number of cases stood at 3,091,282, data also showed. The daily death toll of 146 was the highest since the restrictions were eased, bringing the total death toll to 30,462. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler and Alex Richardson)