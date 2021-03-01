Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Turkey lifts weekend lockdowns in some cities - Erdogan

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will lift weekend lockdowns in low and medium-risk cities and limit the restrictions to just Sundays in high and very high-risk cities as it starts a “controlled normalisation” of coronavirus measures, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Turkey’s biggest city, Istanbul, was categorised as high risk, while the capital Ankara was in the medium-risk category.

Erdogan said the list of measures would be updated every two weeks on a province-by-province basis.

