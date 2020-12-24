Turkey's coronavirus deaths rise by 254 - ministry

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks, walk at a popular middle-class shopping district, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rose by 254 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 19,115.

Turkey also recorded 18,102 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours, the data showed. Total cases since the beginning of the pandemic stood at 2,100,712, it showed.

For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but since Nov. 25 it has reported all cases. Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb the number of daily infections.