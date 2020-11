FILE PHOTO: A medical worker wearing protective gear stands next to an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv, Ukraine November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 15,331 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday, up from a previous record of 14,580 reported on Nov. 21.

He said the total number of cases had climbed to 677,189, with 11,717 deaths.