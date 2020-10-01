Ukraine hits record daily high of 4,069 new coronavirus cases, security council says

People wearing protective face masks get on a tram amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kyiv, Ukraine September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 4,069 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Thursday, up from a previous record of 4,027 new cases reported on Wednesday.

The daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked in September above 3,000, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of October.

The council said a total of 213,028 cases were registered in Ukraine as of Oct. 1, with 4,193 deaths.