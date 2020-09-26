Ukraine reports record daily high of 3,833 new coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks in central Kyiv, Ukraine September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 3,833 cases of new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Saturday, up from a previous record of 3,584 new cases reported on Sept. 17.

The daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked in September above 3,000 prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of October.

The council said a total of 195,504 cases were registered in Ukraine as of Sept. 26, with 3,903 deaths and 86,873 people recovering.