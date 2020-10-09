Ukraine reports record daily high of 5,804 new coronavirus cases - security council

KYIV, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 5,804 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Friday, up from a previous record of 5,397 new cases reported on Thursday.

The daily tally in Ukraine climbed to a record level for the third day in a row , bringing the total number of cases of coronavirus infection to 250,538 with 4,779 deaths, including 89 in the past 24 hours.

The spike in new infections prompted the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of October. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)