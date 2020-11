FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks on a sunny but cold day in central Kyiv, Ukraine November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 16,218 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday, surpassing the previous day’s record of 15,331.

Total infections climbed to 693,407 cases, with 11,909 deaths, he said.