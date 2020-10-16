Ukraine sees record daily high of 5,992 new coronavirus cases: security council

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks in central Kyiv, Ukraine September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 5,992 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Friday, up from a previous record of 5,804 new cases on Oct. 9.

The total number of cases climbed to 287,231, including 5,394 deaths, with 92 in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine has recorded over 5,000 new cases almost daily since the start of October. The spike in infections prompted the government to extend lockdown measures until end-2020.