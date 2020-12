KYIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine jumped to 276 from the previous record of 257 fatalities registered in November, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.

He also said 12,585 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 845,343 cases with 14,204 deaths. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Tom Hogue)