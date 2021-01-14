No need to extend lockdown in Ukraine: deputy minister

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker wearing protective gear stands next to an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv, Ukraine November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s health ministry expects the country’s strict lockdown will end as scheduled on Jan 25, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted the deputy minister as saying on Thursday.

Ukraine closed schools, restaurants and gyms last week.

Viktor Lyashko said the ministry expected to exit the lockdown on Jan. 25 and not have to introduce any further strict measures in the future.

The number of new COVID cases dropped in early January to less than 10,000 a day from record levels in mid-December.

The country has registered more than 1.1 million coronavirus cases with 20,376 deaths as of Jan. 14.