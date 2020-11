FILE PHOTO: A woman adjusts her protective face mask as she walks along a street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv, Ukraine October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government on Wednesday will introduce a lockdown at weekends to strengthened measures to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

He said the weekend lockdown would be in force from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30 November.