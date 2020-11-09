Ukraine considers lockdown at weekends - President Zelenskiy

KYIV, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine may introduce a lockdown at weekends in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus and such a move would not have a serious negative impact on the economy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.
“A temporary lockdown at weekends, for about a few weeks, can help us to avoid a harder lockdown,” presidential press service quoted Zelenskiy as saying.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jon Boyle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.