KYIV, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak has tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a Facebook statement on Monday, minutes after Ukraine’s president announced his own positive test. “I have a positive test for coronavirus, but I feel fine,” Yermak said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)