FILE PHOTO: A doctor is seen as patients receive medical treatment in a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv, Ukraine January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Half of Ukraine’s 41 million population is not willing to be vaccinated against coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Thursday.

Ukraine plans to start vaccination in mid-February and government said it would receive 117,000 doses of American-made Pfizer-BioNTech m-RNA vaccine in February within the framework of the COVAX programme.