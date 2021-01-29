REFILE-Ukraine needs 15 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines more - government

(Refiles to add reporting line)

KYIV, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine needs to buy 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in addition to the number it expects to receive under the global COVAX scheme and from China, the government said on Friday.

It said in a statement that the country was planning to vaccinate 14.4 million people in 2021 starting from February.

Ukraine, which has registered over 1.2 million coronavirus cases, expects at least 8 million doses from COVAX. The government also signed an agreement with China’s leading vaccine manufacturer, Sinovac Biotech to buy 1.9 million doses.