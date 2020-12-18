Ukraine PM says first COVID-19 vaccines expected in February

KYIV, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government expects that the first doses of vaccine against COVID-19 may arrive in the country in February, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told parliament on Friday.
Separately, the Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said Ukraine wanted to resume production of its own vaccine candidate and a clinical trial was being prepared, without giving details.
Ukraine has yet to give official approval to any vaccine.
Reporting by Natalia Zinest and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams
