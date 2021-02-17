Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

India offers to vaccinate all 95,000 U.N. peacekeepers

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks to the media after the 2019 U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - India on Wednesday offered a COVID-19 vaccine to all United Nations peacekeepers - nearly 95,000 troops in 12 missions around the world.

“Keeping in mind the U.N. Peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them,” India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a U.N. Security Council meeting on the coronavirus pandemic and conflict zones.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

