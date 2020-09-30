Germany's Merkel pledges $100 million for COVID-19 vacine for poor countries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday pledged $100 million to help developing countries access a COVID-19 vaccine as World Bank President David Malpass said “broad, rapid and affordable” access to vaccines “will be at the core of a resilient global economic recovery that lifts everyone.”
Merkel also called on “those who are still dithering” to commit to the global vaccine effort.
Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Stephanie Nebehay
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.