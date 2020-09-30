Germany's Merkel pledges $100 million for COVID-19 vacine for poor countries

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

NEW YORK (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday pledged $100 million to help developing countries access a COVID-19 vaccine as World Bank President David Malpass said “broad, rapid and affordable” access to vaccines “will be at the core of a resilient global economic recovery that lifts everyone.”

Merkel also called on “those who are still dithering” to commit to the global vaccine effort.