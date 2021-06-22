United to mandate fully vaccinated crew to countries with high cases - memo

June 22 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc would mandate full vaccination for crew members flying to countries with high COVID-19 cases at the beginning of August, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The rule would apply for flights to India, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia and Argentina, it said, adding that the list may extend to China and Taiwan based on potential accommodations received from local government authorities.

Airlines in the United States are seeing an increase in travel demand as the rate of vaccination picks up pace and countries ease border restrictions. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)