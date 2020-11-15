U.S. CDC reports 244,810 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: El Paso County detention inmates, also known as trustees (low level inmates) and Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office which is located next to a cemetary in El Paso, Texas, U.S. November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 10,846,373 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 155,708 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,252 to 244,810.

The CDC reported its tally of COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 14, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. bit.ly/3f2c7IQ

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.