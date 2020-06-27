U.S. CDC reports 2,459,472 coronavirus cases

June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,459,472 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 44,602 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 651 to 124,976.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on June 26 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/2BG0ojL)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)