U.S. CDC says 21.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered

FILE PHOTO: Registered pharmacist fills a dead volume syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., January 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 21,848,655 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning.

The tally of vaccine doses is for both Moderna Inc’s vaccine and one by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech as of 6 a.m. EST (1100 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

It said 18,502,131 people had received one or more doses, while 3,216,836 people got the second dose as of Sunday.

A total of 2,567,018 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 23, the agency had administered 20,537,990 doses of the vaccines.