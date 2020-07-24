White House: children should go back to school even if studies show they transmit coronavirus

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - Children still should go back to school even if future studies find they are transmitting the deadly novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 140,000 U.S. lives because they are less likely to become severely ill, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.

President Donald Trump is pushing to re-open U.S. schools that abruptly shuttered this spring when the coronavirus first began spreading across the country, despite teachers’ and families’ concerns that children could contract or transmit the disease should they return to the classroom. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Jeff Mason, Editing by Franklin Paul)