Mnuchin declines to say if COVID-19 U.S. aid deal can be reached

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday declined to say whether he thought congressional Democrats and the Trump administration could reach a deal for additional economic relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic as negotiations remained halted.

“I can’t speculate. If the Democrats are willing to be reasonable, there’s a compromise. If the Democrats are focused on politics and don’t want to do anything that’s going to succeed for the president, there won’t be a deal,” he told Fox Business Network in an interview. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Morgan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

