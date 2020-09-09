Top Senate Democrat says good chance coronavirus aid bill will pass

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he believes there is a good chance Congress will pass a coronavirus relief bill and predicted Republicans will feel pressure to provide help for Americans suffering from the pandemic.

Asked if he believed any bill will pass given the gap between the two parties, Schumer told CNN: “Yes. There’s a good chance that they will feel the pressure, once they see the Democrats are not going to fold to this emaciated bill which leaves so much out. The pressure will mount on them as it did - just look at the last three bills, in all three, you had the same scenario.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)