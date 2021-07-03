China, U.S. to send COVID-19 vaccine doses to El Salvador

FILE PHOTO: Vial labelled "Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Moderna logo is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China will send 1.5 million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to El Salvador, the Chinese Embassy there announced on Friday, hours after the White House said the U.S. would send 1.5 million Moderna vaccines to the Central American nation.

El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, responded to China’s plan by retweeting the embassy’s announcement and placing the Chinese flag next to that of his country. So far, he has not commented on the White House announcement.

China said it would send the Sinovac vaccines in the next few days.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier Friday told reporters at a news briefing that the United States would send the Moderna doses on Sunday.

El Salvador has reported 78,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,393 deaths.