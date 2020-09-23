Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Biotechnology

U.S. FDA head tells Senate hearing COVID-19 vaccine safety comes first

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday told a U.S. Senate hearing that the agency will vet the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, downplaying the role of the Trump administration in its authorization process.

Career scientists working at the FDA will decide on a vaccine, U.S. FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said.

“FDA will not authorize, or approve a vaccine that we would not feel comfortable giving to our families,” Hahn said. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up