April 28 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. government had agreed to increase the contract for the company's COVID-19 vaccine by $236 million to roughly $1.25 billion, which also includes reimbursement for costs of late-stage clinical trials. (bit.ly/3eBLcEf0) (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)