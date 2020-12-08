Top U.S. Senate Democrat blasts McConnell COVID-19 relief proposal

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that a proposal by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to drop state and local aid from coronavirus relief legislation was sabotaging good faith negotiations to deliver aid.

Schumer told reporters the McConnell proposal, which also calls for dropping business liability protection, would put at risk the jobs of police, firefighters and other frontline public workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by David Morgan Editing by Chris Reese)