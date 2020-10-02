McConnell says Trump in "good spirits" during phone call

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday that he spoke to President Donald Trump by phone on Friday and found Trump to be in “good spirits” after testing positive for coronavirus.

“He’s in good spirits and we talked business,” McConnell said in a statement on Twitter, adding that the two discussed the Senate confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve,” McConnell said in the tweet. (Reporting by David Morgan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)