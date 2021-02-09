U.S. Senate Democrats attempting to have minimum wage hike in COVID-19 aid

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Senate continue to try to find a way to include a minimum wage increase in a comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill they aim to advance in coming weeks, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

“We’re trying to work as well as we can with the parliamentarian to get minimum wage to happen” as part of the legislation, Schumer told reporters. Special Senate rules limit the kinds of initiatives that can be included in the bill in order to speed it through the chamber without the support of Republicans.