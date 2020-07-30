Birx says COVID-19 shifting to U.S. Midwest, South shows signs of hope

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak in the United States appears to be shifting to the Midwest as the surge in the South shows signs of abating, White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Deborah Birx said on Thursday.

Birx, in an interview on Fox News, said an uptick in coronavirus cases is appearing in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska, likely driven by Americans traveling in the summer season. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; editing by John Stonestreet)