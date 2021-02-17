Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Uzbekistan to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine, produce Chinese one

TASHKENT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan will purchase 1 million doses of the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Asian nation’s government said on Wednesday.

The Tashkent government also said it would set up a joint venture for the domestic production of a vaccine developed by China’s Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co whose trials were done in Uzbekistan among other countries. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)

