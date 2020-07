TASHKENT, July 23 (Reuters) - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has agreed with his cabinet’s proposal to extend a nationwide lockdown beyond Aug. 1, his office said on Thursday.

Mirziyoyev’s office did not say by how long the Central Asian country would extend its second lockdown introduced after a surge in the COVID-19 cases. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; editing by Jane Merriman)