Healthcare

J&J likely to apply for EU approval for COVID vaccine in February -lawmaker

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday.

“EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced during our (EU lawmakers) group meeting this morning that the vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is likely to submit an application for approval to the EU for their vaccine in February,” said Peter Liese, who represents health matters for the EU’s centre-right group, the assembly’s largest. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Jason Neely)

